Marlow: Dems Will Ruin Your Family’s Spring Break to Stop Deportations of Foreign Criminals

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about TSA.

Marlow said, “If you’re having to miss your flight, rearrange everything, just know it’s because the Democrats are hellbent on having illegal aliens stay in the country, not get deported, and having our immigration and customs laws not enforced.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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