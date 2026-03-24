Fetterman on Reconciliation Bill to End DHS Shutdown: I Won’t Be Part of Airport ‘Mess’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) responded to a question on whether he’ll vote in favor of a reconciliation bill to end the DHS shutdown by saying that he won’t be part of the mess at airports.

Co-host Bill Hemmer asked, “Will you vote with Republicans if a bill comes before the Senate floor on reconciliation, which means a simple majority in the Senate, to get it done?”

Fetterman answered, “What I’m saying is that I refuse to always vote to shut our government down. And I would never be a part of this mess…this shutdown has created across America’s airports. Now, constantly speaking to TSA agents, and every single one of them [is] saying we are hurting and we haven’t been paid, and remind people, they earn an average [of] about $50,000 a year. They rely on their paychecks. Now, … even not being paid, they have to face those crowds now. So, I just can’t imagine why we want to continue these things. Just like the past shutdown, the only people that [lose] are the workers and America.”

Hemmer then said, “I’m going to put you down as a yes then, as a vote in favor.”

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