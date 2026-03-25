Comer: ‘You Could Multiply What We Found in Minnesota Probably by 10 in California’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, warned that the level of government funding abuse in California was tenfold that which was found recently by independent journalist Nick Shirley in Minnesota.

“Look, Nick Shirley, you know, broke this story in Minneapolis,” host Sean Hannity said. “He struck again in California. How much money are we looking at here, and where is your investigation going?”

Comer replied, “You could multiply what we found in Minnesota probably by 10 in California. That’s how bad it is. And what we’re hoping in this investigation is we have the same success we had in Minnesota with whistleblowers coming forward, reaching out to me or other Oversight Committee members to sit down and do transcribed interviews so that we can finally figure out who’s responsible for this fraud. What we know in California just with respect to hospice — of all the government entities, hospice is the one that I don’t think there would be anyone out there that wouldn’t have full support for hospice at our worst time of need. Hospice alone, $3.5 billion just in Los Angeles County.”

“And what that amounts to, Sean, is the whole hospice budget for the United States last year, 18% of all the billing was in Los Angeles County, and that’s not 18% of the population of America,” he added. “In that one county and it’s a big county, 18% of the entire billing for the United States. It is rampant in California, and Gavin Newsom knew it and hasn’t done a thing about it.”

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