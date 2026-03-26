Abby Huntsman: Trump’s ‘Tone at the Top Is What’s Causing all These Problems’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” guest co-host Abby Huntsman blamed President Donald Trump’s “tone at the top” for “causing all these problems.”

Huntsma said, “I have to be honest, sitting in the seat because I’m only here this week. Before I came in, I was feeling so lost politically. I’ve been away for a really long time. I’ve been feeling so uninspired and so heartbroken about this country.”

She continued, “Every morning I walked in this building and I walked with the security guards and the crew behind the scenes and all of you here and hearing their stories of life and the things that they care about. And I’m realizing we’re like, we all look different. I may have a different look of you than them, but they’re all want the same things. They want the health of their children. They want opportunity. And you know what else they are all telling me, they want goodness again.”

She added, “That’s not going to happen. It’s not going to be the president insults. His tone at the top is what’s causing all these problems. It’s not Congress. It’s not our two party system that is broken. We’re still in a government shutdown.”

Huntsman concluded, “I’m not going to be here after today and tomorrow, so I leave anything behind but it’s going to be up to all of us. I don’t care what your political views are, but we are going to be responsible for our kids, for our grandkids. We are bigger than Trump. We are bigger. I think we should all speak a little bit louder and not hate on Twitter, because that doesn’t solve anything. Don’t fight in the gutter with Trump.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN