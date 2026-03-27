Martel: Hasan Piker ‘The Face of the Democratic Party’

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart International News Editor Frances Martel talked about the Democratic Party.

Martel said, “He’s the face of the Democratic Party today, and they’re going to try to use him to galvanize the young left to go vote in the midterms.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo