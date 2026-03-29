Van Hollen: President Trump Is ‘Completely Delusional’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” for the second time in a week, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said President Donald Trump was “completely delusional.”

Van Hollen said, “I don’t think we should be providing more money for an illegal war of choice to a president who promised during the campaign that he would not drag America into new wars, especially in the Middle East, and a war that is now making us less, not more safe and has already cost American lives is costing billions of dollars every day. Oil and gas prices are going up, so the president, who said he was going to focus on bringing down prices and ending foreign wars, is starting foreign wars along with Prime Minister Netanyahu. And prices are going through the roof. So no, we should not keep funding an illegal war of choice that’s making us less safe.”

He added, “President Trump, I saw you quoting some of his earlier statements, you know, back more than two weeks ago, Donald Trump said we won this war. And so the question for President Trump, who is completely delusional, is if we won the war, why are they preparing to send thousands more American troops into harm’s way?”

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