Van Hollen: ‘We Have a Delusional President’ Making Our Country Less Safe

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said President Donald Trump was “delusional” and therefore making the country “less safe.”

Jansing said, “I wonder if you have any concerns about the kind of information that the president is getting to make these life and death consequential decisions, including this new report about these two-minute war videos?”

Van Hollen said, “Chris, yes, I do. We have a delusional president, who is getting his information, as you say, from these short videos and ignoring the other information from U.S. intelligence agencies that, for example, warned that if you got rid of the top tier of Iranian leadership, you’re likely to end up with the even more radical group who specifically said that Iran was not about to get a nuclear weapon. But instead of listening to them, he’s listening to all the yes men and women around him, the dear leaders, the Pete Hegseths of the world, and that is making our country less safe. In addition to these costs, we have 13 service members killed, hundreds wounded. And as you were just saying, billions of dollars a day and on top of that, rising oil and gas prices. This is a really bad decision that Donald Trump made together with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

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