Pelosi: Trump and Republicans ‘Have No Commitment to the Rule of Law’

Monday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump and Republicans had “no commitment to the rule of law.”

Reporter Ali Vitali said, “You talk about the fact that you are confident that Democrats will retake the House, but I wonder if you have concerns about the midterm elections themselves, be it the way that the administration is talking about potentially putting ICE at the polls or the Supreme Court limiting mail in voting or even redistricting, that could confuse people about where they can vote. Do you have any concerns about the midterms?”

Pelosi said, “Always. We always have concerns. But with this president and these Republicans who have no commitment to the rule of law and doing things the appropriate way, we’re ready.”

She continued, “We have three purposes now. One is to win the midterms. Two is to make sure the elections are safe. And three, to tell people what we will do when we win. And that is that that is the mission.”

On the DHS shutdown, Pelosi said, “We were prepared to vote for what the Senate did, which was exactly what you described, which was to to vote for a Department of Homeland Security, except ICE, that’s what the Senate voted for in a bipartisan way. We were thinking the next day that we would probably be voting for that, except the Republicans said they wouldn’t do that. So when you’re saying what isn’t enough, go ask them.”

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