GOP Rep. McCormick: We Can’t End Iran Operations With Strait of Hormuz Closed

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) said that he won’t be satisfied with an end to U.S. operations in Iran if the Strait of Hormuz isn’t reopened.

Co-host John Berman asked, “Would you be satisfied with the end of U.S. efforts if the Strait of Hormuz was still closed?”

McCormick answered, “No, of course not. I’m one of those guys who always say, if you’re going to go in and do something, do it full-throated, don’t hold back. If you go to command and staff school, warfighting school, war college, we always talk about how you lose popular support, it’s usually when you go half-measures. When you go into Vietnam or Afghanistan or Iraq, and you don’t go full measures, it lasts a lot longer, and you lose popular support. … We have the ability to control the Straits. We have the ability to control Kharg Island. We have the ability to cripple Iran so they cannot sponsor Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, or project power around the world. That’s a good thing. But I think we should just finish this, for sure.”

Earlier, McCormick said, “If I’m in the military, I want you guessing, I want you wondering what we’re going to do next, and I think this is more to play in that, because, as you know, he’s announced, not just one plan, but probably several.” He also stated that he thinks Trump is pressuring allies, not intending to leave the Strait to Iran.

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