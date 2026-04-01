Jeffries: ‘Times Have Changed,’ But ‘Constitution Remains the Same’ on Birthright Citizenship

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Beat,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) discussed the birthright citizenship case before the Supreme Court and stated that it’s true that “times have changed” since the 14th Amendment’s ratification, “But the Constitution remains the same, and that has not been changed.”

Jeffries said, “[T]he Constitution, the 14th Amendment, the birthright citizenship clause is very clear. And, as, I think it was Justice Roberts pointed out, while the Trump administration, for whatever reason, is arguing that times have changed, of course, that is, in fact, the case. This was a Reconstruction amendment. But the Constitution remains the same, and that has not been changed.”

He continued, “And so, hopefully, the Supreme Court justices are going to do the right thing in terms of ruling, as has been the case in prior Supreme Court decisions or every other federal court that has considered this matter, and Donald Trump’s last-ditch, desperate effort to show up and try and intimidate the justices will go nowhere.”

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