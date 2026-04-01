Speaker Johnson: Looks Like GOP Has ‘to Do the Heavy Lift on Our Own’ on DHS

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) discussed the DHS shutdown and said that it appears as though Republicans “will have to do the heavy lift on our own” because Democrats are just engaging in obstruction.

Co-host Lawrence Jones asked, “When does this end?”

Johnson answered, “Soon, I hope. We have to get the government operating again. As I said, I can call the House members back for a vote as soon as we get something worked out with the Senate. Obviously, we’re working on this around the clock. I was up until almost midnight last night, having conversations with senators to get this done. But it’s a shame, it looks like we will have to do the heavy lift on our own, Republicans, because the Democrats are — they’re obstructionists, at this point, and it’s really sad.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett