Dem Rep. Quigley: GOP Using Reconciliation a ‘Real Blow’ to ‘Democratic Process’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) said that Republicans using reconciliation to fund ICE and CBP and other things is “a real blow to rule-making and the democratic process.” And Republicans want to fund ICE and CBP for years because “They know they’re going to lose the House, at least, so they want to get while the getting’s good, never mind the democratic process. And then we’re going to have to push back under a Republican president to pull back that funding for ICE until changes are made.”

Quigley said, “They want to fund this war. They want to do election issues there to make it harder for people to vote. So, this is their way to solve a problem. But it’s a real blow to rule-making and the democratic process.”

He added, “It’s going to be two tracks. So, that I will vote for. The second track that funds ICE and border for three years, of course, I’m going to vote against that. And understand why they want to do it for three years. They know they’re going to lose the House, at least, so they want to get while the getting’s good, never mind the democratic process. And then we’re going to have to push back under a Republican president to pull back that funding for ICE until changes are made.”

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