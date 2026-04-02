Don Lemon: I Was Specifically ‘Targeted’ by Trump

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” podcaster Don Lemon said he was specifically “targeted” for arrest by President Donald Trump.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Let me ask you this, because we’ve known each other for a long time, our offices were closed across the road, at CNN, from each other in the hallway. And I’ve seen your report on the ground we report together in Ferguson. And so what I said, on tape, was just you doing your job, and you do it extremely well. You were charged along with another independent reporter, named Georgia Fort. And, you know, we’ve talked about it. You said that this case is bigger than you, and that you do feel that you are specifically being targeted by this administration.

Lemon said, “Yes, I do.”

Hostin said, “Why?”

Lemon said, “Well, I mean, the president has been talking about me forever. When you were at CNN, you know, he would call me the dumbest man on television and tweet about me.”

He added, “Look at what happened to me. Journalists are now afraid that they’re going to be arrested for doing their job. So, yeah, I think that I was targeted, but I think this is bigger than me because the moment the government starts telling you where you can go to report who you can report on, what you have to say like Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon. You have to show us what you’re putting out there before you do it. Then the whole thing is over. There is a reason that the First Amendment is first. It is a bedrock of our constitution.”

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