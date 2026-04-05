Exclusive — FDA Commissioner Makary: Animal Testing ‘Not Very Good,’ FDA Beagle Kennels Now Empty

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary talked about testing.

Makary said, “We have a road map to get away from animal testing that’s unnecessary, and that’s a lot of animal testing, because animal testing is not very good, it turns out, in predicting whether or not a drug is toxic in humans.”

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