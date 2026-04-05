Exclusive — FDA Commissioner Makary: Miracle Cancer Cures in Pipeline, ‘Urgently’ Cutting Approval Times

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary talked about reviews.

Makary said, “We have instated a program called the National Priority Review Program, whereby I am proud to report we have now four approvals under that program. We are making decisions and announcing them almost every week, and these decisions are made in 44 days.”

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