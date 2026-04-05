Exclusive — RNC Chair Joe Gruters Call to Arms: ‘We Need People’ to Convince Low Propensity Voters

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” RNC Chair Joe Gruters talked about voter turnout.

Gruters said, “We need people to do the ground game, like walking door-to-door and making calls. You could be productive and you could help us because we’re going to need everybody to convince these low propensity voters to show up.”

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