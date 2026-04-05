Exclusive — RNC Chair Joe Gruters: Very Few Races Actually Competitive, Says ‘We Don’t Need to Win a National Race’

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” RNC Chair Joe Gruters talked about the midterms.

Gruters said, “Remember, we don’t need to win a national race. We need to win certain Senate races. And you look at our candidates in the Senate…and you look at the House side. I think there’s 42, 45 potential races that could be competitive.”

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