Marlow: Meryl Streep Thinks Women Are Too Stupid to Figure Out How to Get an ID

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Meryl Streep.

Marlow said, “The whole point is that we should be throwing away our democracy, we should allow illegal aliens to vote, we should allow for fraud, all because women are too stupid to be able to make sure that their paperwork is accurate…that’s the implication.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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