Mamdani Says New York Has ‘Long History of Racism,’ Suggests Wealth Confiscation from Whites

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed New York.

Marlow said, “He’s going to be acting upon a framework that puts equity right at the center of it. Equity, of course, means taking money from people who have more and have done better and giving it to people who haven’t.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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