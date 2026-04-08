Marlow: Anti-Trump Forces Reveal ‘Blood Lust,’ Rooted for Trump to ‘End Civilization’ in Iran

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Iran.

Marlow said, “Some people’s hatred of Donald Trump is just so profound, you could actually see blood lust where people wanted to see the Iranian civilization wiped off the map because they wanted to prove themselves right about their interpretation of Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts that he posted over the weekend.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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