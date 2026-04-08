Marlow: Tough Day to Be a Panican After Iran Ceasefire

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Iran.

Marlow said, “It is a tough day to be a panican, but it’s a good day to be the Marlow audience. You guys got basically the exact game plan I thought the president had. I thought he was going to be in there for a few weeks, he was going to try to get us out of this war, and he was going to come home, declare victory.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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