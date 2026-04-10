Coons: Trump Making the U.S. a ‘Colonial Power’ by Seizing Oil in Venezuela, Iran

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said President Donald Trump is making the United States a “colonial power,” seizing other countries’ natural resources.

Coons said, “Frankly, right before he launched this war of choice against Iran, I had hoped that President Trump would get a deal. And this is what was reported by the Omani foreign minister, who was acting as a go-between, that looked a lot like the Obama Iran deal, but stronger without a sunset date, dealing with ballistic missiles, down-blending the highly enriched uranium that is still somewhere in Iran. I don’t know that they can get that deal again now after 42 days of war. But constraining Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, making sure they never get a nuclear weapon, is still an important national security goal, and one that I’d like to believe they’re going to put at the front and try to achieve.”

He added, “So far, frankly, what I’ve seen from this administration is they’re not talking about democracy. They’re not talking about liberating the Iranian people from the crushing control of the IRGC. And they’re simply focused on seizing control of their oil. Much as Trump was with Venezuela, where instead of moving towards free and fair elections, we’re simply trying to get access and control of their natural resources. That then casts America not as the hero of history, but as a colonial power in Venezuela and Iran. And that’s not a good path for us.”

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