Khanna: Khamenei Sr. Didn’t Want Nukes, Iran Increased Enrichment Because Trump Ended Deal

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) argued that “Khamenei Jr., unlike his father, actually wants to build nuclear weapons.” And stated that “Iran had almost 60% enriched uranium because of Trump” ending the Iran nuclear deal.

Khanna said, “Well, he’s achieved nothing. And, as you put it, he’s destroyed one of the greatest diplomatic achievements that Obama and John Kerry had. They had gotten 97% of the enriched uranium out of Iran. Then, Donald Trump came in in 2018, he ripped the deal up. Then Iran had almost 60% enriched uranium because of Trump ripping the deal up.”

He continued, “And then instead of negotiating with Oman, with our European allies, Trump decides he’s going to strike Iran. And what have we achieved? Gas has gone up from $2.30 to $4. We’ve, most tragically, lost 13 servicemembers. We’ve replaced Khamenei with Khamenei Jr. Khamenei Jr., unlike his father, actually wants to build nuclear weapons. We’ve strengthened the IRGC, a more hardline regime in Iran, and we’ve given Iran more control over the Strait of Hormuz and China more influence over Iran. It’s not just that the war was illegal and immoral, it was a strategic blunder.”

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