Marlow: Why an Iran/U.S. ‘Joint Venture’ to Control Hormuz Strait Really Could Be a ‘Beautiful Thing’

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Iran.

Marlow said, “Trump’s initial plan, which he established, which I was complimenting over the last couple days on the show, is that Iran could potentially work with the United States of America to impose a toll. Iran could use some of the funds in order to rebuild their country and to move on to the next era in their governance, where they could perhaps be better, more polite players in the world economy and in the world community.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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