Swalwell Lawyer: He ‘Takes Accountability for Potential Lapses in Judgment’, I Won’t Get Into Details Because We’re Investigating

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Elias Dabaie, the attorney for California gubernatorial candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), said that he can’t get into the details of whether Swalwell was unfaithful to his wife, but didn’t break the law because “Our investigation is ongoing. A lot of it is privileged.” And Swalwell “takes accountability for potential lapses in judgment. But, again, categorically denies any wrongdoing.”

Dabaie said, “The Congressman categorically denies any misconduct took place, and we intend to vindicate his rights in court.”

Host Elex Michaelson then asked, “So, when you say that you take them seriously, are you suggesting — and what he just said there was that he made mistakes between me and my wife, I apologize to her deeply, is he saying that he cheated on his wife, but didn’t do anything illegal?”

Dabaie answered, “I’m not going to get into the details of that. Our investigation is ongoing. A lot of it is privileged. But I can tell you, based on the video that you just played, the Congressman takes accountability for potential lapses in judgment. But, again, categorically denies any wrongdoing.”

Later, Dabaie talked about sending cease and desist letters to several accusers and said that “we believe that these claims are false.”

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