Swalwell Lawyer: One Accuser ‘May Have Had Her Own Motives’, Can’t Say What That Means

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Elias Dabaie, the attorney for California gubernatorial candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) responded to text messages from one of Swalwell’s accusers by saying that while he doesn’t want to get into details “those text messages were sent by someone who was in a relationship at the time, and may have had her own motives.” And can’t elaborate as to what that means because there’s an ongoing investigation.

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “[T]here is evidence, in Pam’s piece, she showed a note from a physician’s assistant that called her a survivor. She had an — STD/pregnancy testing. We talked to family and friends she confided in. We saw text messages from the time. That was way before he was running for governor, at a time when she believed in him as a candidate and as a congressperson. That was all cooked up years ago?”

Dabaie responded, “I’d prefer not to get into those details at this time. But I can say that those text messages were sent by someone who was in a relationship at the time, and may have had her own motives.”

Michaelson followed up, “What does that mean?”

Dabaie responded, “The investigation is ongoing, and I do plan on vindicating the Congressman’s rights.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett