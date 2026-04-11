Maher: We Should Approach Iran Like First Gulf War, Say We’ll Try in 20 Years

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that we should approach the war in Iran like the first Gulf War “with limited goals, and then, okay, sorry, we’ll try it again in another 20 years” because now isn’t the right time because Iran’s regime isn’t going to give up.

Maher said, “I just think that this is the second time we have tried to do this in the Middle East. We tried it in Iraq, that was the wrong country to do it. Bush used to talk about we need to have a democracy in the heart of the Middle East — pretending we don’t have one called Israel — but, okay, a Muslim democracy. This is the second time we’ve basically tried to do that, because that’s really the endgame here, let’s have a democracy, an Arab democracy that’s not a theocracy in the middle of the Middle East. It just didn’t work.”

He added, “In the Iraq war, they had that saying, don’t go all the way to Baghdad, because that’s what George Bush’s father did. … This is what I think is the choice: Do we go all the way to Baghdad like Bush the second did, which was a mistake, or do we do what his father did with limited goals, and then, okay, sorry, we’ll try it again in another 20 years, it’s just not the right time now? It’s not happening. These people are not giving up. We’re going to be fighting the Japanese in World War II. That’s the kind of tenacity they have, and it just is not going to look good.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett