Exclusive: Kirk Cameron on Leaving Hollywood, Going from Atheist to Christian, Getting ‘The Greatest Job in the World’

Breitbart TV

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” actor and author Kirk Cameron discussed his life.

Cameron said, “Academy Award-winning actor in Hollywood promoting the destruction of the hearts and minds of children has never been on my bucket list. I feel like I’ve got the greatest job and position in the world, and that is I get to be a husband, a father, and somebody who responds to the grace of God.”

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