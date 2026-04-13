‘It’s Coming Back’: Comic Jeff Dye Says Americans Regaining Ability to Laugh at Themselves After Woke Moment

Breitbart TV

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” comic Jeff Dye talked about comedy.

Dye said, “It’s coming back. And I think that that’s good for everybody. And maybe that’s why I’m having such positive interactions with trans people is because I said they’re all comics. They’re all comedians that I know that are trans.”

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