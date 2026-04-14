MS NOW’s O’Donnell: It’s ‘Demented Lie’ to Say Iran Wants to Wipe Out World

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” host Lawrence O’Donnell accused President Donald Trump of telling a “demented lie” that Iran wants nuclear weapons in order to wipe out the world.

O’Donnell said, “Donald Trump also told the demented lie, in attacking the pope, that Iran wants to, quote, exterminate the world. Now, think of the level of depraved stupidity involved in that statement, Iran wants nuclear weapons so they can exterminate the world, end quote.”

He continued, “That is Donald Trump’s childlike understanding of nuclear weapons that has, apparently, not become even slightly more informed as a result of becoming President and being in control of nuclear weapons himself.”

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