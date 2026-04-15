Marlow: The Real Reason Why the Democrats Finally Took Out Known Predator Swalwell

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Eric Swalwell.

Marlow said, “Democrats were always going to have to clear out part of the field. And I think they thought the risk was too high that Hilton and/or Biano had this information, and they were just waiting to time it at the right moment.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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