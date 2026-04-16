Beshear: JD Vance Worshiping Trump Like a False Idol

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) said Vice President JD Vance was worshiping President Donald Trump like a false idol.

Host Jen Psaki said, “I just want to start by getting your reaction to the J.D. Vance of 2020, the one who felt American Catholics should not criticize the Pope versus the J.D. Vance of 2026, who thinks he can teach the Pope theology.”

Beshear said, “I think what JD Vance is forgetting is the commandment that ‘thou shalt not worship false idols.’ Thankfully, he’s a better apologist than he is a peace negotiator, and all he’s doing is defending Donald Trump at all costs. This is a president who has attacked the pope multiple times, who is just trying to live out and speak the New Testament.”

He added, “He’s apologizing for a guy who is picturing himself as Jesus and then claiming, ‘No, I thought it was a doctor,’ therefore violating ‘thou shalt not lie.’ There is no point in the New Testament where Jesus ever talks about a just war. The Pope is simply talking about a Christ who could have brought down fire on the Roman Empire. And didn’t the most powerful person who’s ever walked the face of the earth that could have been the prince of power, could have been king of everything, could have tried to justify violence and never did. It could have been the prince of power and he chose to be the Prince of Peace. And both J.D. Vance and Donald Trump could know that simply by reading the New Testament.”

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