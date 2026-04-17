‘Democrats Can’t Build’: Fmr Dem Strategist Rips Party for Not Rebuilding L.A., Wasting Infrastructure Money

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” former Democratic Strategist Julian Epstein talked about Democrats.

Epstein said, “Democrats can’t build. They can’t build schools. They can’t build housing. They can’t build things that people care about on a daily basis.”

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