Exclusive — Fmr Dem Strategist: ‘Unserious’ Democrats Like Tom Steyer Not Serious About Winning A.I. Arms Race Against China

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” former Democratic Strategist Julian Epstein talked about Tom Steyer.

Epstein said, “They’re not serious about policy. They’re not serious about true and false. They’re serious about us versus them. And that is not a way that the country builds for the future.”

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