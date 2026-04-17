Fetterman: ‘Definitely’ Democratic Party Has a Problem with Antisemitism

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. John Fetterman (R-PA) said the Democratic Party “definitely” has a problem with antisemitism.

Fetterman said, “You know, Israel’s becoming more and more toxic for a Democrat to support. I’m proud to stand with Israel. Eighty percent of Democrats view Israel in a negative way. You know, you have, like, Platner has a Nazi tattoo on his chest. And now it’s just released that he was, praising and celebrating a video online where Hamas was beating and torturing Israeli soldiers to death. And now and then, the guy in Michigan, he’s leading an ally in that race, you know, as as my party becomes more and more hostile to Israel, and now you have people like AOC voting against the Iron Dome, you know, the the technology that prevents tens and tens of Israeli deaths from the rockets that those cowards fire at civilians. And also, you know, if it’s what’s necessary, I’ll be the last Democrat standing with Israel through this.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “Do you think that the left of your party, do you think that your party— I just amended my statement, do you think your party has a problem with antisemitism?”

Fetterman said, “Sure, definitely. I mean, the guy that’s going to win the primary in Maine has a Nazi tattoo on his chest, and that’s no problem for a lot of voters. So I don’t know why that’s crazy. And now, I mean, we know he knows, he knew what that was.”

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