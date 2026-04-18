CNN’s Tapper: Trump Did Get Europe to Spend More on NATO

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper said that getting Europe to spend more on NATO is “Absolutely” “an achievement of” President Donald Trump.

British Ambassador to the U.S. Christian Turner responded to a question on Trump’s criticism of NATO by saying, “I’ll say something that you might not expect me to, which is to praise President Trump’s leadership on demanding the burden-sharing of Europe on NATO.”

Tapper then cut in to respond, “No. I’m actually used to Europeans doing that, because it’s true. It’s an achievement of his. Absolutely.”

Turner then said, “You’re exactly right. And it was a fair challenge.”

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