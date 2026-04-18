Trump Admin Probes Cases of Missing, Dead Scientists Tied to Aerospace, Including Anti-Gravity Researcher Who Felt Threatened Before Her Purported Suicide

President Donald Trump has ordered federal authorities to investigate the mysterious deaths or disappearances of 11 scientists and individuals with access to government secrets, including an Alabama researcher who revealed she was being “harassed” for her investigations into “anti-gravity” technology before she allegedly took her own life.

The 2022 death of Amy Eskridge, 34, a Huntsville, Alabama-based researcher, is the latest to resurface on social media as the 11th case in an expanding list of scientists who have disappeared, purportedly committed suicide, or died under mysterious circumstances.

In a three-hour interview in 2020 with YouTuber Jeremy Rys, Eskridge said she’d had “multiple interactions with both protective and threatening agencies and affiliations” about publishing a scientific paper on “anti-gravity,” which she claimed had already been invented.

“If you stick your neck out in public, at least someone notices if your head gets chopped off,” Eskridge also said later in the talk. “If you stick your neck out in private, they will bury you. They will burn down your house while you’re sleeping in your bed, and it won’t even make the news.”

Eskridge, the daughter of retired NASA engineer Richard Eskridge, co-founded the Institute for Exotic Science with her father and described her work as probing experimental propulsion concepts.

That includes “anti-gravity” research, a technology also cited by UFO enthusiasts in the flourishing speculation on the subject in social media.

It’s a widely held belief in UFO and “alternative technology” communities online that such discoveries pose a threat to the profits made in conventional energy sources such as those from fossil fuels.

In the three-hour interview, Eskridge warned that researchers working in “alternative technologies” often faced threats.

“We discovered anti-gravity, and our lives went to (expletive) and people started sabotaging us,” she also said in the interview. “It’s harassment, threats. It’s awful.”

Eskridge’s death two years later “has been reported as a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Fox News said, “though limited official details have been publicly released.”

Her death has drawn renewed interest, particularly on social media, after at least ten other cases of individuals tied to nuclear, U.S. military, and aerospace research have elicited the question: Are they random or does a connection exist?

“I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half,” Trump told reporters on Thursday.

He said he had “just left a meeting” on the issue and promised answers within days, calling the situation “pretty serious.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also weighed in on X Friday, saying the White House would leave “no stone unturned.”

Leavitt posted further on social media:

In light of the recent and legitimate questions about these troubling cases and President Trump’s commitment to the truth, the White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist.

Fox News listed the cases in question:

Eskridge’s death is being cited alongside cases involving retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William “Neil” McCasland, NASA scientist Monica Jacinto Reza, contractor Steven Garcia, astrophysicist Carl Grillmair, Massachusetts Institute of Technology physicist Nuno Loureiro, NASA engineer Frank Maiwald, Los Alamos–linked employees Melissa Casias and Anthony Chavez, NASA researcher Michael David Hicks and pharmaceutical scientist Jason Thomas.

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) told Fox News Digital it is investigating the deaths and disappearances.

“NNSA is aware of reports related to employees of our labs, plants and sites and is looking into the matter,” a statement from the department said.

President Trump has not shied away from exploring subjects like UFOs that in the past were considered too exotic to be taken seriously by the presidency, even though evidence continued to mount on the phenomena.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this year, President Trump has ordered the disclosure of all government files related to UFOs, or UAPs (Unidentified Arial Phenomena).

Trump directed the Secretary of War and “other relevant departments and agencies” to begin searching for such material and “any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.”

Trump said at a rally in Phoenix yesterday that his order has uncovered some “very interesting” documents which he promised will be released soon.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.