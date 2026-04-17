President Donald Trump said Friday a deal with Iran could be finalized “in the next day or two,” signaling negotiations are entering their final stage and saying that he may travel to Islamabad to help seal the agreement.

Speaking in a phone interview with Axios on Friday, Trump said U.S. and Iranian negotiators are expected to meet again shortly and expressed confidence the remaining issues can be resolved quickly. “The Iranians want to meet. They want to make a deal… I think we will get a deal in the next day or two,” Trump told the outlet.

Speaking separately in a phone interview with Reuters on Friday, Trump said additional talks are needed and indicated he may travel to Pakistan if an agreement is finalized, signaling he could personally step in to close the deal at its final stage. “I may,” Trump said when asked about traveling to Islamabad, noting no final decision has been made.

The comments build on Trump’s remarks Thursday outside the White House, where he said Iran had “totally agreed” to give up its nuclear ambitions and that a deal was “very close,” adding he “would go to Pakistan” to finalize an agreement if needed.

Pakistan has served as the primary intermediary in the negotiations, hosting last weekend’s talks in Islamabad that ran roughly 21 hours from Saturday into early Sunday before ending without an agreement.

Vice President JD Vance, who led the U.S. delegation, said as he departed Islamabad that Washington had presented its “final and best offer” to Tehran. “We leave here with a very simple proposal… our final and best offer. We’ll see if the Iranians accept it,” Vance said.

By Friday, Trump signaled those positions had shifted as negotiations advanced.

Speaking in a phone interview with CBS News earlier Friday, Trump said Iran has now “agreed to everything,” including working with the United States to recover its stockpile of enriched uranium. “Our people, together with the Iranians, are going to work together to go get it,” Trump told the outlet.

In his separate remarks to Reuters, Trump described a coordinated effort to recover the material and transport it out of Iran. “We’re going to get it together… and we’ll bring it back to the United States,” he said.

Speaking in a Friday interview reported by Bloomberg, Trump also made clear the arrangement under discussion would not be time-limited, indicating Iran would halt uranium enrichment indefinitely rather than under a fixed-term restriction, a central issue in the negotiations. “No years, unlimited,” he said when asked about the duration.

Trump also rejected earlier reports Friday that the United States could release frozen Iranian funds as part of the deal. Axios reported that one element under discussion involved a potential $20 billion arrangement tied to Iran surrendering its uranium stockpile, but Trump dismissed that outright in subsequent remarks, saying no funds would be exchanged.

The White House reinforced that position in a statement Friday, saying negotiations would not be conducted through media leaks. Fox News further reported that Trump ruled out exchanging money with Iran “in any way, shape or form.”

In Truth Social posts Friday, Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is open to global shipping but emphasized the U.S. naval blockade on Iran would remain in place until an agreement is finalized. He added that the United States is working with Iran to remove sea mines from the waterway.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday that another round of talks in Pakistan could take place as early as Monday, with the U.S. negotiating team on standby.

Officials briefed on the negotiations said significant progress has been made and that both sides are closing in on a framework, though some technical issues remain under discussion.

Trump has projected growing confidence in recent days as talks accelerate toward a potential breakthrough — and has repeatedly left open the possibility of traveling to Pakistan to help finalize the agreement. “I think the deal will go very quickly. We’re getting along very well with Iran,” he said Friday.