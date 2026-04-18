Caitlyn Jenner Lobbies Trump to Keep Trans Identity on Passport: ‘I Can’t Travel Internationally Anymore’

Caitlyn Jenner is asking President Trump to reverse his order stopping “transgender” individuals from changing their gender on passports to match their professed sexual identity.

The president signed an Executive Order on January 20 of last year on the first day of his second term in which he ordered the State Department to only allow a person’s birth gender to be placed on their U.S. passport. Months later the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Trump could carry on and enforce his order.

The president’s order came several years after Joe Biden changed Department of State rules to allow “transgender” people to choose their own gender or choose an “X” option in the gender category.

But Jenner says that the new passport rules prevent American “trans” people from traveling internationally.

“I can’t travel internationally anymore,” Jenner told podcast host Tomi Lahren of the Tomi Lahren is Fearless podcast.

Jenner, who is ordinarily a big supporter of Trump, is not a fan of the president’s policies on transgenderism.

The former Olympian who claimed to have transitioned to a woman in 2015, said a passport he ordered recently now marks him as a male even after a request was made to change the “M” to a “F,” and that has caused a huge problem. Jenner added that the president’s policies have had a major impact for “trans” people.

“So it really creates a big problem, and I’m trying to figure out at this point what to do,” Jenner exclaimed. “I don’t blame President Trump. I love him, but for a lot of people, this is a huge issue.”

Jenner also sent a letter to Trump asking for the passport gender issue to be changed to allow “trans” people to choose their own gender.

Ultimately, Jenner claimed that this passport issue was not “really thought out” by the Trump administration.

The former athlete is not the first transvestite celebrity to speak out about this policy change. Euphoria star Hunter Schafer uploaded a lengthy video complaining about his passport being updated to reflect the fact that he is male. “Fuck this administration,” Schafer fumed.

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