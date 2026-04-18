Dem Rep. Smith: I ‘Worry’ Dems ‘Moving Away’ from ‘Fundamental Support for the United States’

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said that he is concerned about where Democrats are on foreign policy, “that we are moving away [from] fundamental support for the United States.”

Smith said, “I think it is just one of the most dishonest things that perpetuates a war, if you’re not in favor of a war, you’re rooting for us to lose, and you’re rooting for the opposition, that is just a ridiculous argument. Are you in favor of a full-scale invasion of Iran to make the regime crack? I don’t think you are. Does that mean you don’t want America to win? Okay. … So, second point, I do worry about where my party is at in foreign policy, that we are moving away [from] fundamental support for the United States. But Donald Trump doesn’t help when he comes out and says, what is the United States of America about? We want to completely erase the Iranian civilization, we don’t care how many civilians we kill, we have the secretary of defense saying, give them no quarter, which means no survivors. Basically, it’s making the United States of America into, basically, a predatory entity. I want to balance those two things. I don’t want my party to wind up too far over there.”

Smith also stated that Democrats don’t trust President Donald Trump due to their opposition to the war, and the President isn’t getting what he wants out of talks.

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