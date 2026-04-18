Exclusive — Rep. Brandon Gill: ‘Cheap Labor Lobby’ in D.C. Trying to Import ‘Infinity Haitian Illegal Aliens’

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Texas Republican Congressman Brandon Gill talked about immigration lobbying.

Gill said, “I think the reality is that there’s a really strong cheap labor lobby in Washington, where you have all kinds of business groups and trade

organizations who hire really fancy lobbyists and they come in and they sit down with congressmen and they explain if I don’t have infinity Haitian illegal aliens, then my nursing home or my medical system is going to collapse in your district. And, for some reason, we’ve got too many members who hear that and do not think critically about it and just buy it at face value.”

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