Exclusive — Rep. Brandon Gill: DIGNIDAD Act Benefits Foreigners at the Expense of Americans, Amnesties Millions, Reimports Deported Aliens

Breitbart TV

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Texas Republican Congressman Brandon Gill talked about immigration legislation.

Gill said, “It’s in a foreign language because it benefits foreigners at the expense of American citizens. But it’s not just an amnesty bill. It’s just a mass migration bill.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.