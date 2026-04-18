Exclusive — Rep. Brandon Gill: Trump Pursuing American Interests in a Clear and Direct Way By Ending Iran’s Nuclear Development 

Breitbart TV

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Texas Republican Congressman Brandon Gill talked about Iran.

Gill said trying to end Iran’s nuclear pursuit is “pursuing American interests. I think in a very clear and direct way. And whenever you do that, I think that does stop us from getting into forever wars.”

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