Klobuchar: Judiciary Committee Must Have an Immediate Hearing with Kash Patel

Monday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said FBI Director Kash Patel should immediately be called before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Host Erin Burnett said, The FBI director, Kash Patel. He’s filed a lawsuit today against The Atlantic over their story that I know you saw, Senator, which alleges that he drinks to excess. He has unexplained absences, doesn’t show up. It was damning.

She asked, “Senator, you’re on the Senate Judiciary Committee. So in that role, you oversee the FBI. So if this reporting holds and Patel does not step down, it would seem this is a national security crisis. Can anything be done about it?”

Klobuchar said, “Well, we must have an immediate, immediate hearing with Kash Patel. If he says, see you in court, I think he should also say see you in the Judiciary Committee. I obviously didn’t support him. We had a very testy back and forth, in my questions of him. But I think it’s not a surprise that his response, instead of either resigning or instead of giving his facts out there, he attacks and sues in court, this is what this administration does. There’s a constant attack on journalism in the media and time and time again, these suits by Donald Trump and others are ultimately thrown out.”

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