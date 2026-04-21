Dem Rep. Stanton: GOP ‘Losing These Gerrymandering Wars’, ‘Going to Gerrymander Their Way Into the Minority’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) said that Republicans “are going to gerrymander their way into the minority. They are losing these gerrymandering wars.” And that “Republicans were trying to almost cheat their way to victory”, but Democrats “were going to win fair and square. And now we’re going to continue to win fair and square.”

Co-host Sara Sidner asked, “Let me ask you, on another issue, Republicans started this redistricting war, basically, at the behest of President Trump, who was demanding that they start going about this state-to-state. Democrats in California followed suit, and now, Democrats are asking voters to help them gerrymander in Virginia. So, are Democrats just doing the same thing that Republicans are doing? Do two wrongs make a right here?”

Stanton answered, “What a joke the Republican position is. They were worried because the American people have turned against this administration. They knew that the Democrats, fair and square, were going to win the midterms and take back the majority in Congress, bring back checks and balances. They were so scared that they started this gerrymandering war. And you know what? They’re going to rue the day that they did that. One of the greatest self-owns in American history — political history is going to be the decision of the Republicans to start these gerrymandering wars around the country. They are going to gerrymander their way into the minority. They are losing these gerrymandering wars. They started it. What a ridiculous thing for them to complain about it now. The Democrats didn’t want this. We were happy with the districts as they were in place. We were going to win fair and square. And now we’re going to continue to win fair and square. The American people know exactly what’s going on — that the Republicans were trying to almost cheat their way to victory. Again, one of the great self-owns in American political history.”

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