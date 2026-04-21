What Democracy? Adam Kinzinger Busted Lying in Effort Erase Republican Seats in Virginia

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Virginia.

Marlow said, “Adam Kinzinger, who is now an operative for the Democrats, comes out and says that you can stop the Republicans from redrawing the map. The Republicans don’t want to redraw the map.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo