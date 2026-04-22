CNN’s Sciutto to Dem Claiming Trump Trying to Rig Election: Trump Says Elections Are Rigged Without Proof, Do You Think He’ll Accept Midterm Results?

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” host Jim Sciutto responded to Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA) saying that we have “a president that’s trying to rig a midterm election” by saying that “The president, of course, claimed that this election was rigged. He does that — he has a habit of doing that for elections he loses,” and asking Vindman if he fears “that the president will, again, not just claim they’re rigged, but attempt to overturn them or block the results in some way or pressure the House speaker not to seat Democratic candidates who win?”

Vindman said, “We find ourselves with a president that’s trying to rig a midterm election, understanding how unpopular he was.”

Sciutto then asked, “The president, of course, claimed that this election was rigged. He does that — he has a habit of doing that for elections he loses, go back to the popular vote in 2016, the electoral vote in 2020, again, without basis. Do you fear, though, that, following the midterms in the fall, that the president will, again, not just claim they’re rigged, but attempt to overturn them or block the results in some way or pressure the House speaker not to seat Democratic candidates who win? Do you worry that he will not give up when November rolls around?”

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