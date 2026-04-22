Mark Cuban: Presidential Run ‘Not Going to Happen’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” panelist Mark Cuban dismissed the possibility of running for president.

“I know a lot of people have told you, you should run for president because you could win,” Fox News Channel’s Steve Doocy said. “Because think about it, billionaire, reality, TV star. Sound familiar? That guy did very well.”

Cuban replied, “Yes, not going to happen. I mean, my dream has not been to be president, but my dream and truly as an entrepreneur, I think I can have an impact and really change the economics of healthcare in this country. And I think that’s something that can have as big an impact as any political position. I mean, look, I’m an entrepreneur. This is my American dream. And I really think the American dream is alive and well in this country. And if I can do this, if I can inspire other entrepreneurs, I think that comes from, you know, actually running businesses as opposed to being a politician.”

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