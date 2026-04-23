Rand Paul: We’ve Been ‘Incredibly Lucky’ to Have No Deaths in Venezuela, Few in Iran

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “11th Hour,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said that there has been “bravado” due to how “incredibly lucky” we’ve been to not have any deaths of Americans in Venezuela and few in Iran so far.

Paul said, “I think the president, also, a part of him, really wants the war to end. He sees the effect on the economy.”

He continued, “I know the president pretty well, and I don’t think he likes to see loss of life. Now, we’ve been incredibly lucky, though, and I think that leads to more bravado, because we were able to go in and out of Venezuela without a loss of life. We’ve had an in and out with very few losses of life in this Iran war, and so, many of them think, oh we can do things with impunity.”

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