Tuberville: Trump Should Bomb Select Targets in Iran to Pressure Them

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said that he wants to continue the blockade of Iran and also would like to see President Donald Trump start hitting selected targets inside Iran intermittently to pressure them.

Tuberville said, “The one thing that I’d love for him to do is take a big map and circle about 20 targets, don’t let them put people around the targets, just put 20 targets down and say, listen, we’re going to block you, we’re going to keep you from getting anything in or out, and then we’re going to take away your money, and then, every once in a while, I’m going to hit one of these targets, and you’re not going to know which one we’re going to hit, and we’re going to hit them one at a time, and just put the pressure on them.”

Tuberville also said that we should keep blockading Iranian ports.

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